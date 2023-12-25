FIR lodged against unknown persons for planting ‘time bomb’ in train

KARACHI: The Railway police on Sunday registered a terrorism case against unknown persons for planting a ‘time bomb’ in a train.
On Friday night, an improvised explosive device (IED), fitted with a timer, was found in a school bag from a bogey of Awam Express at the Cantonment Railway Station. The bomb disposal squad defused the device which contained around 2.5-kg explosives.
Officials said that a case was registered under Sections 4/5 of the Explosives Act and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997 on behalf of the state on the complaint of Pakistan Railways employee Shoaib Raza.
The complainant said that he was checking the Bogey No 5 of Awam Express at Drigh Road Railway Station when he saw a bag under seat No 71. He asked passengers who expressed their ignorance about its owner.
In the meantime, he stated the train reached the Cantonment Station. He took the unattended bag to a help centre, where Constable Mohammed Nawaz opened it and found a device attached with a battery and some wires.
The constable immediately informed the bomb disposal squad, who termed it a time bomb and took the bag to a platform with all precautions and defused it.
Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2023
