Today's Paper | December 25, 2023

FIR lodged against unknown persons for planting ‘time bomb’ in train

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 25, 2023 Updated December 25, 2023 11:07am

KARACHI: The Railway police on Sunday registered a terrorism case against unknown persons for planting a ‘time bomb’ in a train.

On Friday night, an imp­ro­vised explosive device (IED), fitted with a timer, was found in a school bag from a bogey of Awam Express at the Cantonment Railway Station. The bomb disposal squad defused the device which contained around 2.5-kg explosives.

Officials said that a case was registered under Sect­ions 4/5 of the Explosives Act and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997 on behalf of the state on the complaint of Pakistan Rail­ways employee Shoaib Raza.

The complainant said that he was checking the Bogey No 5 of Awam Express at Drigh Road Railway Station when he saw a bag under seat No 71. He asked passengers who expressed their ignorance about its owner.

In the meantime, he stated the train reached the Canton­ment Station. He took the unattended bag to a help centre, where Const­able Mohammed Nawaz opened it and found a device attached with a battery and some wires.

The constable immediately informed the bomb disposal squad, who termed it a time bomb and took the bag to a platform with all precautions and defused it.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2023

