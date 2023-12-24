ECP deadline for filing nomination papers expires today

The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) deadline for filing nomination papers for the February 8 general election expires today.

With little than over a month left for polls, the electoral watchdog has entered election mode. On December 15, the commission issued the election schedule, putting an end to uncertainty surrounding the exercise.

As per the original schedule, the process to file nomination papers for national and provincial assemblies seats commenced on Dec 20 and was set to end at 4:30pm on Friday.

However, the electoral watchdog later extended the deadline till today. In a statement, the ECP said the decision was taken in response to requests from political parties and to facilitate the candidacy process.

“Political parties must submit priority lists for specific seats to returning officers within the stipulated time,” it said.

Returning officers will examine the nomination papers from Dec 25 to Dec 30, as specified in the schedule. The statement underscored that “all activities as listed in the election schedule released on Dec 15 will be held as planned”.

According to the schedule released by the ECP, the last date for filing appeals against the returning officer’s decision to reject or accept nomination papers is January 3 with the last date for deciding the appeals by an appellate tribunal on Jan 10.

The revised list of candidates will be published on Jan 11 and the last date for withdrawing one’s candidature is Jan 12. Election symbols will be allotted to political parties on Jan 13 with polls set for Feb 8.

Filing of nomination papers picks momentum

Activities related to receipt and filing of nomination papers picked momentum on Saturday with filing of papers by the former premier and top PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif, his niece Maryam Nawaz Sharif and receipt of papers by the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and several other political leaders.

According to reports, Shehbaz Sharif filed his nomination papers for NA-132 and NA-242 (Karachi) and Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) top-tier leader Aleem Khan for NA-119. While PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is reportedly set to submit his papers for NA-130 (Lahore), Bilawal also obtained papers from the returning officer to contest elections also from NA-128.

IPP’s President Aleem Khan filed his nomination papers for NA-119, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz filed her papers from NA-119 and NA-120. Shehbaz is also expected to file papers for NA-123, PP-158 and 164 and NA-132. PTI’s Ahmar Bhatti filed papers for PP-165.

On the other hand, the PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar filed papers for NA-117, NA-120 and NA-127. The PML-Q’s Chaudhry Shafay Hussain filed papers for NA-31 and PP-32 while Auan Chaudhry of IPP filed papers for the NA seat in Lahore. Jamat-i-Islami’s Ameerul Azem filed papers for NA-126. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elehi’s wife filed papers for her husband’s contest from PP-32 (Gujrat). IPP’s Patron in Chief filed papers for NA-155 and NA-149.

“Till Saturday afternoon, as many as 110 candidates filed papers for NA seats in Lahore alone,” said an official source.

In the Faislabad division, the candidates who filed papers for various constituencies included Shakil Shahid, Zafar Iqbal, Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Rana Sikandar, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Kashif Altaf, Shahjahan Khan, Asifullah Bukhari, Riza Ahmad, Haidar Ali Khan.

In Multan, Dr Safdar Hasahmi of JI filed paper from NA-149, followed by PML-N’s Sardar Abdul Aziz Dareshak from PP-295, Sardar Yousaf Khan from PP-296, Sardar Dr Hafeez Ur Rehman from NA-188. From NA-295, Chaudhry Masood Akhtar filed papers as independent candidate while Sardra Yousaf Khan Gabol of PPP filed papers for PP-295 and PP-296.

Several candidates also filed paper for various NA and PA constituencies. These included Nadeem Afzal Chan (PPP), Naeem Haider Punjutha (PTI), Rao Abdul Qayyum of JUI and Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath from NA-82 (Sargodha-1). Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha of PML-1, Usama Mela and Aamer Sultan Cheema filed papers for NA-83 (Sargodha-2) while Tasneem Ahmad Qureshi (PPP), Chaudhry Hamid Hameed (PML-N) and Mumtaz Ahmad Kahilon filed papers for NA-84 (Sargodha-3).

Dr Zufikar Bhatti and Aamer Sultan Cheema filed papers for NA-85. Muneeb Sultan Cheema and Sahibzada Naeem ud din Sialvi filed papers or NA-86 (Sargodha-5) as independent candidates.

In Peshawar, PTI’s Shandana Gulzar filed her papers to contest elections in NA-30 (Peshawar-3) while Sher Afazl Marwat reportedly filed papers for NA-32 (Peshawar).