PC-1 worth Rs2.8bn for cycling tracks in Islamabad approved

ISLAMAB AD: The Capital Development Authority’s Development Working Party (CDA-DWP) on Thursday approved PC-I worth Rs2.8 billion for the construction of bicycling tracks on roads in Islamabad.

The CDA-DWP, which met with CDA chief Anwarul Haq in the chair, approved the PC-I according to which the project once started will be completed in two years.

Under the project, the CDA will construct designated lanes along Jinnah Avenue and Khayaban-i-Iqbal and all existing service roads and major roads in 26 residential sectors. The civic agency will also set up 150 parking lots for bicycles and e-bikes. These parking lots will be outsourced and private firms will offer e-bikes to citizens on rent to ply them on the designated tracks.

The CDA said in order to reduce carbon emissions and promote cycling in the federal capital, the project was initiated. The CDA said that only 2.73 per cent of the population is above 65 years of age, so the majority is young enough to make use of this project.

“For everyday mobility, a large number of capital residents rely on public transport, such as metro and vans or ride-hailing services, the PC-I said, adding the project would facilitate people who do not own vehicles by providing them with a safe, convenient and equitable commute option,” reads a working paper of CDA.

“The aim is to invest in building bicycle lanes on the roads of Islamabad so people can have a viable option of using bikes as a mode of transportation, rather than solely relying on cars. The intended outcome for the project is an increase in uptake of cycling, reduce reliance on cars, GHG [greenhouse gases] emissions from vehicles, resulting in a sustainable, eco-friendly and equitable transportation system in Islamabad.”

It said the project also aimed to introduce e-bikes and mopeds and encourage the use of e-bikes by micro-mobility users, such as food delivery services. It relates closely to Sustainable Development Goal 13 (climate action) by decreasing carbon emissions, improving air quality and mitigating climate change and SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities) by investing in safe, inclusive and sustainable urban development.

The PC-I stated that Islamabad was an ideal site and the first city in Pakistan with the ideal conditions for setting up cycling infrastructure. The project aims to build ridership for cycling by emphasising the convenience, time efficiency, affordability and health benefits of commuting via cycling.

“The project is a concentrated effort to reduce the amount and impact of greenhouse gas emissions from automobiles and private vehicles.”

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2023