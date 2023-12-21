DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 21, 2023

Lakki police repulse attack on checkpost

Our Correspondent Published December 21, 2023 Updated December 21, 2023 06:56am

LAKKI MARWAT: The police repulsed a militant attack on Wanda Banochi checkpost near the Darra Pezu town of Lakki Marwat district here on Wednesday evening.

A police official said that the cops deployed at the post noticed movement of around a dozen militants in the night vision cameras and opened fire at them.

“The cops were alert and their prompt action stopped militants from launching a full-scale attack,” he maintained.

The official said that the assailants also fired at the police post, but the personnel retaliated vigorously and forced them to flee the area.

The official said that the policemen remained safe in the fire exchange and no damage to the post was reported.

He said that a large contingent of police along with armoured personnel carriers from nearby police stations reached the area and launched a search for the attackers.

The police post is located along the busy Bannu-DI Khan section of the Peshawar-Karachi highway in the mountains of Darra Pezu town.

On Dec 18, the police had foiled an attack on Chunda checkpost located along the same highway in DI Khan district.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Multiple candidacies
Updated 21 Dec, 2023

Multiple candidacies

It is imperative that the next government takes definitive steps to amend Article 223 of the Constitution.
Cricket audio leak
21 Dec, 2023

Cricket audio leak

OF late, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Zaka Ashraf has been dogged by controversy. Not too long after Mr Ashraf ...
Red Sea force
21 Dec, 2023

Red Sea force

IN a fresh sign that the massacre in Gaza is fuelling tension elsewhere in the region, the US has announced the...
A hurdle crossed
Updated 20 Dec, 2023

A hurdle crossed

The threat of delayed polls has been shot down by the apex court, there still remains the question of fairness.
Cautious hope?
20 Dec, 2023

Cautious hope?

THE $9m current account ‘surplus’ recorded in November has been delivered primarily by a combination of...
Aafia’s case
20 Dec, 2023

Aafia’s case

ALL clamour for humanitarian help should convey that human rights are above politics and diplomacy. Aafia Siddiqui...