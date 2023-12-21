Lakki police repulse attack on checkpost

LAKKI MARWAT: The police repulsed a militant attack on Wanda Banochi checkpost near the Darra Pezu town of Lakki Marwat district here on Wednesday evening.

A police official said that the cops deployed at the post noticed movement of around a dozen militants in the night vision cameras and opened fire at them.

“The cops were alert and their prompt action stopped militants from launching a full-scale attack,” he maintained.

The official said that the assailants also fired at the police post, but the personnel retaliated vigorously and forced them to flee the area.

The official said that the policemen remained safe in the fire exchange and no damage to the post was reported.

He said that a large contingent of police along with armoured personnel carriers from nearby police stations reached the area and launched a search for the attackers.

The police post is located along the busy Bannu-DI Khan section of the Peshawar-Karachi highway in the mountains of Darra Pezu town.

On Dec 18, the police had foiled an attack on Chunda checkpost located along the same highway in DI Khan district.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2023