PSX plunges over 1,000 points in intraday trade

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed accelerated selling pressure for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the benchmark index opened in the red.

According to the PSX website, the bourse stayed flat for 10 minutes after the opening bell. At 10:49am, the market began its gradual slide with the KSE-100 index plunging by 1186.19 points to sink to 64,018.48 from the previous close of 65,204.67.

A day earlier, the benchmark of major shares lost 925.35 points after investors resorted to profit-taking. Negative contributions came from stocks in exploration and production, fertiliser and banking sectors.

More to follow