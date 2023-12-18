DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 18, 2023

Australia’s Queensland hit by ‘life-threatening’ flooding

AFP Published December 18, 2023 Updated December 18, 2023 07:12am

SYDNEY: Near-record rain levels in north Queensland have caused “life-threatening” flooding, Australian authorities said on Sunday, forcing the closure of Cairns airport.

Emergency services said major flooding had particularly hit the northeastern city of Cairns, a tourist hub and gateway to the Great Barrier Reef.

The region’s rivers were already saturated after a tropical cyclone battered the region this week, submerging highways and uprooting trees.

Amid the wild weather, a 10-year-old girl was in critical condition after being hit by lightning in south Queensland on Saturday.

Meteorologist Laura Boekel said that some areas of Queensland had seen more than 600 millimetres of rain in the previous 24 hours. An additional 500 millimetres could fall over the next 24-hour period, she warned.

“The flash flooding is both dangerous and life-threatening as it can happen very quickly,” she told a press conference. With flood warnings issued for several areas, Queensland Premier Steven Miles war­ned that a weather emer­gency “was playing out”.

“I have been speaking with people on the ground, who say they have never seen rainfall like this — people who have lived in the state’s far north for all their lives,” he added.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Giant leap
18 Dec, 2023

Giant leap

IN what can fittingly be described as ‘one giant leap for mankind’, over 100 countries have agreed to transition...
Infusing new blood
Updated 18 Dec, 2023

Infusing new blood

Change, at its core, is about challenging political dynasties that exclude other aspirants.
Rabies vaccine shortage
18 Dec, 2023

Rabies vaccine shortage

PUBLIC health facilities, in particular those in Sindh’s remote districts, are facing acute shortages of the...
Effective CT plan
Updated 17 Dec, 2023

Effective CT plan

It should not be forgotten that many of those involved in acts of terrorism are locals.
American rebuke
17 Dec, 2023

American rebuke

AS the bodies continue to pile up in Gaza, Israel’s most steadfast supporter is beginning to change its tone,...
Hockey hope
17 Dec, 2023

Hockey hope

SUCH has been Pakistan’s downfall in hockey that when they went to the Junior World Cup, there were few...