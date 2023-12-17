DAWN.COM Logo

Senior lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa joins PTI

Dawn.com Published December 17, 2023 Updated December 17, 2023 03:22pm
Latif Khosa on Sunday joined the PTI. — DawnNewsTV
Senior lawyer and disgruntled PPP leader Sardar Latif Khosa on Sunday joined the PTI.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Khosa said that he had taken the step with the hope of taking the country towards a “beautiful” future.

“The world says that people do press conferences to leave [the party] and you are doing a press conference to join,” he laughed, referring to the manner in which several PTI leaders had left the party in the aftermath of the May 9 violence.

“I am doing this deliberately. If rendering services for your mother country makes you a lunatic, then yes I am a lunatic,” he said. He further said that one should not be fearful to speak the truth, adding that life, death, honour, respect and sustenance were all in God’s hands.

“Why should anyone be scared? These are our institutions. This is our army. Their limits are defined within the Constitution. They are paid through the taxes given by the Pakistani people — be it army generals, judges or the bureaucracy, their real owners are the people who pay taxes,” he said.

He called on institutions to work within their constitutional limits, adding that problems arose when one decided to interfered in matters beyond its mandate.

In September, the PPP had suspended Khosa’s party membership and also ousted him from its central executive committee (CEC). PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari said the decision was taken after Khosa had failed to reply to a show-cause notice issued to him by the party.

Khosa was issued a show-cause notice by the PPP for “defending/pleading and representing [the] head of another political party without prior approval of [party] leadership”.

Although the letter did not mention anyone by name, it was a clear reference to Imran Khan. Khosa was representing the PTI founder in several cases registered against him.

Earlier the same month, Khosa was served a show-cause notice for giving a statement in favour of Imran.

