Canada commits $21m to aid vulnerable Afghan refugees

Amin Ahmed Published December 17, 2023 Updated December 17, 2023 05:40am

ISLAMABAD: The Canadian government has announced a contribution of 21 million Canadian dollars channeled through the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to support the most vulnerable Afghan populations who have fled their country looking for safety in Central Asia and Pakistan.

The resources will fund a three-year regional project to support governments and local organisations in responding to the protection, health and integration needs of Afghan nationals in their communities in five countries in the region: Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The funding will support the integration of Afghan nationals by expanding local basic services in line with national policies, while improving their livelihoods and ensuring social cohesion and peaceful coexistence with host communities.

Canada’s support will also contribute to enhancing Afghans’ access to multi-sectoral services, such as health, as well as growing the knowledge and skills of health and non-health stakeholders on health security at borders.

“Canada’s experience shows that refugees contribute significantly to societies and economies, and Canada has a proud and long-standing tradition of responding to the needs of vulnerable people, international assistance, resettlement, and integration.

This funding for IOM will support vulnerable Afghan populations in Central Asia and Pakistan affected by the crisis,” said Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Marc Miller.

“We are grateful for our partnership with the IOM and value their ongoing help to provide life-saving and essential assistance to refugees in Afghanistan and worldwide,” Millar said.

“Those vulnerable Afghans living in conditions of protracted displacement or in search of protection are desperately in need of immediate assistance and must not be forgotten,” said IOM Director General, Amy Pope.

“This generous act of solidarity from the Government of Canada towards neighbouring countries hosting vulnerable Afghans reaffirms our commitment to leave no one behind.”

A fundamental aspect of the initiative focuses on enhancing the capabilities of national and local authorities in safeguarding the fundamental rights of migrants.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2023

