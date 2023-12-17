DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 17, 2023

Chilly winds lash Quetta, other areas of Balochistan

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published December 17, 2023 Updated December 17, 2023 05:41am

QUETTA: The Quetta valley and surrounding regions in northern and central Balochistan are experiencing a severe cold wave brought on by the arrival of icy Siberian winds. The change in weather follows the season’s first rain and snowfall on Saturday, significantly dropping temperatures below freezing point.

Quetta residents, who enjoyed the rain and snowfall in the mountains earlier, were forced to stay indoors because of the chilly winds.

Roads and streets in Quetta presented a deserted look on Saturday as shops were closed in some areas while traffic was also thin.

The Siberian winds also affected other areas of southern and central Balochistan, including Ziarat, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Mastung, Chaman, Kalat, Kan Mehtarzai and Muslim Bagh.

The Met Office said the wave of chilly winds would continue for another two days, leading to a further drop in the mercury.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Effective CT plan
Updated 17 Dec, 2023

Effective CT plan

It should not be forgotten that many of those involved in acts of terrorism are locals.
American rebuke
17 Dec, 2023

American rebuke

AS the bodies continue to pile up in Gaza, Israel’s most steadfast supporter is beginning to change its tone,...
Hockey hope
17 Dec, 2023

Hockey hope

SUCH has been Pakistan’s downfall in hockey that when they went to the Junior World Cup, there were few...
Polls on track
16 Dec, 2023

Polls on track

No excuses should be provided by any side to justify further postponement of polls
Hidden trials
16 Dec, 2023

Hidden trials

THE special court hearing the high-profile cipher case has accepted a plea from the prosecution seeking in camera...
Battling trafficking
16 Dec, 2023

Battling trafficking

THE currency of human bondage, known as human trafficking, is the false promise of a better life through employment...