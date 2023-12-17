Chilly winds lash Quetta, other areas of Balochistan

QUETTA: The Quetta valley and surrounding regions in northern and central Balochistan are experiencing a severe cold wave brought on by the arrival of icy Siberian winds. The change in weather follows the season’s first rain and snowfall on Saturday, significantly dropping temperatures below freezing point.

Quetta residents, who enjoyed the rain and snowfall in the mountains earlier, were forced to stay indoors because of the chilly winds.

Roads and streets in Quetta presented a deserted look on Saturday as shops were closed in some areas while traffic was also thin.

The Siberian winds also affected other areas of southern and central Balochistan, including Ziarat, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Mastung, Chaman, Kalat, Kan Mehtarzai and Muslim Bagh.

The Met Office said the wave of chilly winds would continue for another two days, leading to a further drop in the mercury.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2023