Optimism returns as stocks rally by 700 points in intraday trade

Bulls once again showed their horns on the trade floor on Friday after a week of uncertainty. The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 traded in the green throughout the morning.

According to the PSX website, the benchmark index made gains of 746.56 points at 12pm to reach 66,196.74 — up by 1.14 per cent from the previous close of 65,450.18 points.

This news comes in after trading in the shares of Treet Battery Ltd began today after the bifurcation of the battery division of First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba (FTMM) through a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement.

Yousuf M. Farooq, director of research at Chase Securities, said the stock market was simply “rerating upwards”.

He attributed the upward momentum of the index to a more balanced current account — which has reduced fears of currency devaluation — in addition to cheap valuations, that led to continued foreign interest.

Farooq further highlighted the positive aspects of growth in exports, agriculture, and fiscal prudence by the government in the first quarter of the year.

He explained that over the past 5 years, earnings for most sectors kept growing — at least in rupee terms — while stock prices continued to rerate downwards on the expectation that earnings will drop.

He said, “But earnings never dropped and we were left with a very cheap market with solid earnings.”

Shahbaz Ashraf, chief investment officer at FRIM Ventures, attributed the rally to the equity market trading at cheap valuations, in addition to excessive liquidity being available.

Moreover, he highlighted that the general consensus showed that the economy was set to recover in the following months, noting that the market had once again gained 1.2pc.

More to follow