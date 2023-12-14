Special court once again begins trial of Imran, Qureshi in cipher case

The special court on Thursday once again began the trial of former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood in the cipher case at the Adiala district jail.

The pair were indicted for a second time yesterday.

The cipher case pertains to a diplomatic document that the Federal Investigation Agency’s charge sheet alleges was never returned by Imran. The PTI has long held that the document contained a threat from the United States to oust Imran as prime minister.

Imran and Qureshi were initially indicted in the case on Oct 23. Both had pleaded not guilty. The trial was being held at Adiala Jail and four witnesses had alre­a­dy recorded their statements when the Islamabad High Court (IHC) termed the government’s notification for a jail trial “erroneous” and scrap­ped the entire proceedings.

As a result of the judgment, the special court started fresh proceedings. Last month, Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqar­nain had ruled that the trial proceedings would continue at the Adiala Jail but in an open court.

On Monday, the former premier had challenged the process of his indictment in the cipher case in the IHC, urging it to halt the proceedings till deciding on this petition.

A day ago, the special court, established under the Official Secrets Act 1923, had indicted Imran and Qureshi for a second time.

However, the ex-premier’s legal team disputed the impression, with Barrister Salman Safdar saying that the court did not indict the two PTI leaders as none of them had signed any document. But officials in the prosecution had told Dawn that since the judge had told the accused persons about the charges, the process of indictment had been completed.

Separately, speaking to the media after the hearing yesterday, Imran’s sister Aleema Khan lamented she was “not seeing justice being served”.

“We are followed when we go out of our homes. We are told we will be put in jail. [But] we are not afraid,” she had said.

Noting that her brother “could be sentenced to death in this case” as per the offence, Aleema claimed that US diplomat Donald Lu had sent the cipher to ex-army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Prior to the hearing today, FIA Special Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi told reporters that the witnesses in the case will be produced before the court.

He further said that the FIA has filed a petition seeking an in-camera hearing of the case under section 14 (exclusion of public from proceedings) of the Secrets Act.

“If this matter was not secret, then there would not have been an FIR. How can a secret matter be made public?” Abbasi asked.

The prosecutor insisted that regardless of whether the suspects had signed the charge sheet or not, the charges had been framed.

The hearing

During the hearing, both PTI leaders’ counsels appeared before Judge Zulqarnain, along with the special prosecutor while Imran’s sisters and wife Bushra Bibi were also present in the courtroom.

Presenting his arguments in the plea seeking a confidential trial, Abbasi argued that the proceedings should be held in-camera under section 14 of the Secrets Act as the case had been filed under the same laws.

The FIA prosecutor argued that section 14 dictated that a secret trial should be held considering the “context and circumstances”, adding that the situation of the cipher case required the same.

Abbasi added that the FIA wanted “secrecy to be kept in mind” while recording the testimonies of the witnesses.

Here, Qureshi’s counsel Ali Bukhari argued that they had already challenged the notification for a jail trial and an in-camera hearing in the IHC.

He recalled that the PTI lawyers came to know about the indictment through the media, at which the court asked where he was during the hearing yesterday as the “charges were framed in front of everyone”.

Barrister Taimur Malik, another of Qureshi’s lawyers, asserted that the special court “could not ignore the trial as per the IHC’s directives.

The court then reserved its verdict on the FIA’s plea seeking in-camera proceedings.