DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 14, 2023

Ordinance making power theft cognisable offence promulgated

Syed Irfan Raza Published December 14, 2023 Updated December 14, 2023 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: Presid­ent Arif Alvi on Wednes­day promulgated an ordinance making stealing of electricity a cognisable offence and empowering power distribution companies to get the people involved in power theft arrested.

According to the Presi­d­ency, the president throu­­gh the Criminal Law Ame­ndment Ordinance, 2023, amended the Section 462 (O) of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860.

The electricity distribution companies were earlier facing difficulties in the registration of FIRs for power theft cases.

The ordinance is belie­ved to help curb power theft of around Rs590 billion in the energy sector.

Power distribution firms empowered to have electricity thieves arrested

After the promulgation of the ordinance, the theft of electricity will be a cognisable offence on the complaint of not only on officers of Grade 17 and above but also of nominees of CEOs of electricity distribution companies.

The president issued the ordinance under Article 89(1) of the Constitution.

In September this year, the caretaker government had announced plans of a massive crackdown on electricity theft as the annual losses due to electricity theft and failure to pay bills had gone up to around Rs590bn.

Power Minister Muhammad Ali had told a press conference in September that in every area, there were varying levels of power theft and there were also different percentages of recovery of power dues.

He had revealed that the annual loss due to electricity theft and failure to pay power dues had reached Rs589bn.

“The background is that in our country, some domestic consumers steal electricity and others don’t pay bills,” Mr Ali had said.

He had said that because of the electricity thieves and those who refuse to pay the bills, other consumers have to pay higher bills. “Until this is stopped, electricity prices will not come down,” the minister had said.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unchanged policy rate
Updated 14 Dec, 2023

Unchanged policy rate

Real interest rates remain negative given the monthly inflation recordings.
Home free?
Updated 14 Dec, 2023

Home free?

Nawaz Sharif is tantalisingly close to a fourth term as prime minister, nearing the finish line.
Australian challenge
14 Dec, 2023

Australian challenge

CRITICISM has already set in. Writing in his column for the Sydney Morning Herald, former Australia cricket captain...
Unjust detentions
13 Dec, 2023

Unjust detentions

THE case of Khadija Shah, a prominent PTI supporter, has once again brought the prolonged detention of PTI women ...
D.I. Khan attacks
Updated 13 Dec, 2023

D.I. Khan attacks

DI Khan attacks are an unfortunate reminder of the ferocity militants are capable of.
Stray words
13 Dec, 2023

Stray words

IT is more than just a little bit concerning that the uncertainty over the election schedule refuses to dissipate,...