DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 13, 2023

PSX tanks by 1,100 points amid profit-taking

Mahira Sarfraz Published December 13, 2023 Updated December 13, 2023 04:24pm
— PSX data portal
— PSX data portal

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) fell by more than 1,100 points on Wednesday, shortly after a Supreme Court verdict conditionally suspended its own ruling on military trials of civilians pending final ruling.

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 index declined steeply by 1146.62 points to reach 65,280.16 points — down 1.73pc from the previous close of 66,426.78 points.

Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities, attributed the downward trajectory to “highly leveraged position and some selling by local institutions.”

However, he added that this was a “much-needed correction” as the benchmark index had witnessed a non-stop rally in the past week.

Sana Tawfik, deputy head of research at Arif Habib Limited, noted profit-taking to be the major reason behind the index trading in the red.

However, she highlighted that the oil and gas sector were still witnessing a positive climb due to previous developments.

She added, that the latest political development had played a part behind the bearish trend.

The top active stocks were noted to be World Telecom Limited, Bank of Punjab, K-Electric Limited, Hascol Petroleum Limited, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd and Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unjust detentions
13 Dec, 2023

Unjust detentions

THE case of Khadija Shah, a prominent PTI supporter, has once again brought the prolonged detention of PTI women ...
D.I. Khan attacks
Updated 13 Dec, 2023

D.I. Khan attacks

DI Khan attacks are an unfortunate reminder of the ferocity militants are capable of.
Stray words
13 Dec, 2023

Stray words

IT is more than just a little bit concerning that the uncertainty over the election schedule refuses to dissipate,...
A grave injustice
Updated 12 Dec, 2023

A grave injustice

Indian supreme court has validated the great injustice committed by New Delhi against the people of held Kashmir.
Prickly questions
12 Dec, 2023

Prickly questions

THE 18th Amendment has, quite unfortunately, become the elephant in the room in policy circles just because our...
Incomplete projects
12 Dec, 2023

Incomplete projects

THE decision of the federal planning and development ministry to prohibit the ‘re-appropriation’ of development...