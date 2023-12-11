Shares at PSX plummet over 600 points in intraday trade

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) broke their record breaking streak and fell sharply on Monday, with analysts attributing the sell-off to profit-taking.

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 index shed 666.07 points at 11:15am to stand at 65,557.56 points, down 1.01 per cent from the previous close of 66,223.63.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Faran Rizvi, head of equity sales at JS Global, said the market was currently in an “overbought territory” and was likely making corrections.

He predicted a bullish trajectory for the benchmark of representative shares in the near future, with the possibility of the index crossing the 74,000 milestone.

“The market’s focus has now shifted to the upcoming monetary policies, and while most analysts anticipate no change in the current Monetary Policy Statement (MPS), any unexpected adjustment in interest rates — whether upward or downward — could have a significant impact on the market,” Rizvi added.

Meanwhile, Topline Securities chief executive Mohammed Sohail said that the market was witnessing profit-taking, especially from leveraged buyers, after negative news related to refineries.

Capital market expert Mohammad Saad Ali was also of the opinion that the market was responding to “Pakistan State Oil refuting PRL (Pakistan Refinery Limited) divestment and refinery offtake worries”.

“News of Chinese investment in PRL last week drove expectations of a large gain in PSO earnings and expectations of lower cash flow drain for the refinery up gradation. PSO refuted the news over the weekend and thus the stock price is retreating today,” he explained.

More to follow