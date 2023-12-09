Candidates seek Alvi’s help after NAB’s refusal to issue offer letters

ISLAMABAD: As many as 13 candidates qualified for appointment as assistant directors in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have jointly written a letter to President Dr Arif Alvi drawing his attention towards the delay in the issuance of offer letters by the accountability watchdog.

These candidates were among those hundreds of aspirants who had applied for the posts of assistant directors in BS-17 in NAB through the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) in response to an advertisement that appeared in the newspapers on January 2, 2020, to fill 55 such posts.

As many as 247 candidates, including 21 women, cleared the written test which was held on September 22, 2020 and they took a psychological test on October 25, the same year. After the tests, the FPSC recommended the names of 54 candidates to NAB for appointment on November 21, 2020.

Later, on January 31, 2023, NAB offered appointment letters to these successful candidates, but only 40 of them joined the Bureau. The FPSC then forwarded the names of 13 candidates from the waiting list. However, NAB has not issued them offer letters despite passage of so many months.

According to the letter, written to the president, NAB is refusing to appoint them on the ground that its workload has reduced to a great extent after the recent amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance 2000.

In their letter, a copy of which is available with Dawn, these candidates have contended that the amendments were only to the extent of transfer of the pending cases and had nothing to do with the recruitment process. They further pointed out that NAB sent a summary to the FPSC on September 27, 2023, asking it to withdraw its recommendations – just 12 days after the Supreme Court repealed the amendments.

Moreover, they contended, NAB has now advertised posts of BS-17 and above in newspapers on October 7, 2023, only weeks after claiming a lack of workload to justify bypassing FPSC recommendations, stating that this inconsistency cast further doubt on the Bureau’s stated rationale and suggested a “possible ulterior motive.”

They have requested President Alvi to direct NAB to issue offer letters to them as per recommendations of the FPSC.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2023