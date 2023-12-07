Population control measures and new cities ‘imperative’ to control tropical diseases

Updated 07 Dec, 2023
Will the Arabs and Muslims continue to issue strong statements condemning Israel as Palestinian children writhe in unspeakable pain?
07 Dec, 2023
THE return of Fatima Sana gave the Pakistan women’s cricket team the zip they needed. The fast bowler had missed...
07 Dec, 2023
THE Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, also showcasing Pakistani films, marks a significant moment in the cultural...
Updated 06 Dec, 2023
Nepra must also order an internal inquiry to determine why its own officials dragged their feet and failed to take appropriate action against overbilling.
06 Dec, 2023
IN Pakistan, the spectre of gender-based violence casts a long, oppressive shadow over women and girls. Rooted in...
06 Dec, 2023
DESPITE legal safeguards being in place to crack down on the illicit organ transplantation racket, it is clear that...
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.