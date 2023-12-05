Rs600m recovered from housing society: NAB

RAWALPINDI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Sohail Nasir on Monday said Rs600 million had been recovered from Arain City Housing Society and cheques distributed among 40 affected people in the first phase.

He stated this at a function organised to distribute cheques among the victims of Arain City Housing Society, Fatehjang. NAB Rawalpindi Director General Mirza Irfan Baig and other officials were also present at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the NAB deputy chairman said returning the looted money of the people was the duty of the accountability watchdog. He said citizens should not invest in any housing society without checking its legal status with relevant government institutions.

Mr Nasir said the NAB chairman had distributed cheques worth Rs2.8 billion among victims of housing societies in Lahore where Rs16 billion had been recovered from fake and fraudulent housing societies.

The NAB Rawalpindi director general said 446 applications of the victims of Arain City were received and work was started in June 2021. The investigation team of NAB worked diligently and today payment to the victims has started. He said corruption has become a social problem and it is affecting social values. He said NAB Rawalpindi had resolved 77,000 complaints and arrested 821 people.

The deputy chairman presented a shield of appreciation to Benish Javed, the investigating officer of Arain City Housing Scheme.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2023