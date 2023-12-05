DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 05, 2023

Rs600m recovered from housing society: NAB

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 5, 2023 Updated December 5, 2023 06:21am

RAWALPINDI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Sohail Nasir on Monday said Rs600 million had been recovered from Arain City Housing Society and cheques distributed among 40 affected people in the first phase.

He stated this at a function organised to distribute cheques among the victims of Arain City Housing Society, Fatehjang. NAB Rawalpindi Director General Mirza Irfan Baig and other officials were also present at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the NAB deputy chairman said returning the looted money of the people was the duty of the accountability watchdog. He said citizens should not invest in any housing society without checking its legal status with relevant government institutions.

Mr Nasir said the NAB chairman had distributed cheques worth Rs2.8 billion among victims of housing societies in Lahore where Rs16 billion had been recovered from fake and fraudulent housing societies.

The NAB Rawalpindi director general said 446 applications of the victims of Arain City were received and work was started in June 2021. The investigation team of NAB worked diligently and today payment to the victims has started. He said corruption has become a social problem and it is affecting social values. He said NAB Rawalpindi had resolved 77,000 complaints and arrested 821 people.

The deputy chairman presented a shield of appreciation to Benish Javed, the investigating officer of Arain City Housing Scheme.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Chilas bus attack
Updated 05 Dec, 2023

Chilas bus attack

Locals, particularly in Diamer and Kohistan, need to be on board to ensure that militants have no place to hide.
State’s insecurities
05 Dec, 2023

State’s insecurities

ONE hopes that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor’s recent remarks regarding the ‘less-than-ideal’ security...
Underage driving
05 Dec, 2023

Underage driving

SIX lives — all members of a single family — were recently lost in Lahore to the unabated menace of underage...
Electable politics
Updated 04 Dec, 2023

Electable politics

With the PTI still on the wrong side of the political equation, the prospects will be bright for whoever takes the lead.
War of narratives
04 Dec, 2023

War of narratives

MILITARILY, there is no match between the Israeli war machine, and the defenceless people of Gaza. On one side is a...
Returns on deposits
04 Dec, 2023

Returns on deposits

DESPITE the deceleration of deposit mobilisation, bank deposits have jumped to a record high of Rs25.6tr in FY23. ...