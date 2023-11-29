DAWN.COM Logo

Judicial reforms, robust defence to be part of PML-N manifesto

Zulqernain Tahir Published November 29, 2023 Updated November 29, 2023 07:11am

LAHORE: PML-N central information secret­a­­ry Marriyum Aurang­zeb on Tuesday announced the party’s commitment to a comprehensive, practical, and dedicated election manifesto aimed at addressing the pressing issues facing Pakistan.

The party is likely to launch its manifesto in early January.

In a statement, Ms Aur­angzeb said the manifes­­to, currently in its final stages of preparation, traditionally dedicated to resolving economic challenges, fostering self-reliance, and mitigating inflation, underscores the PML-N’s focus on providing relief to people.

“We don’t merely make promises; we will present a plan to achieve our pro­mises, projects, and developmental goals in line with our tradition and history. Crafted in consultation with representati­v­­es from all classes and ex­­p­e­rts, the manifesto enco­m­passes recommendat­ions for constitutional re­­­f­orms, governance improvem­e­n­­ts, and a commitment to good governance,” she said.

The ex-minister further said the manifesto addres­sed the fair distribution of resources betw­een the federation and pro­­vinces, along with sol­utions for fuel, transportation, and the development of a comprehensive policy guideline encompassing media, literature, culture, and tourism.

Judiciary, defence

Ms Aurangzeb said the primary objective outli­n­­ed in the manifesto was ju­­­dicial reforms to ensure the provision of rights, af­­f­ordability, and prompt ju­­­stice for urban residents.

“Key points in the ma­­n­­ifesto include the prom­otion of foreign relations, the establishment of pea­ce, and further strengthening of national defence. Proposals for transparen­­cy, efficiency, and streamlined bureaucracy, civil services, and government affairs are actively being finalised,” she added.

She pointed out that climate change, population control, and the preservation of health and food were also part of the manifesto. “Immediate actiona­ble recommendations are being formulated for the education of youth, job cr­­e­­­­ation, and provision of laptops.”

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2023

