Judicial reforms, robust defence to be part of PML-N manifesto

LAHORE: PML-N central information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday announced the party’s commitment to a comprehensive, practical, and dedicated election manifesto aimed at addressing the pressing issues facing Pakistan.
The party is likely to launch its manifesto in early January.
In a statement, Ms Aurangzeb said the manifesto, currently in its final stages of preparation, traditionally dedicated to resolving economic challenges, fostering self-reliance, and mitigating inflation, underscores the PML-N’s focus on providing relief to people.
“We don’t merely make promises; we will present a plan to achieve our promises, projects, and developmental goals in line with our tradition and history. Crafted in consultation with representatives from all classes and experts, the manifesto encompasses recommendations for constitutional reforms, governance improvements, and a commitment to good governance,” she said.
The ex-minister further said the manifesto addressed the fair distribution of resources between the federation and provinces, along with solutions for fuel, transportation, and the development of a comprehensive policy guideline encompassing media, literature, culture, and tourism.
Judiciary, defence
Ms Aurangzeb said the primary objective outlined in the manifesto was judicial reforms to ensure the provision of rights, affordability, and prompt justice for urban residents.
“Key points in the manifesto include the promotion of foreign relations, the establishment of peace, and further strengthening of national defence. Proposals for transparency, efficiency, and streamlined bureaucracy, civil services, and government affairs are actively being finalised,” she added.
She pointed out that climate change, population control, and the preservation of health and food were also part of the manifesto. “Immediate actionable recommendations are being formulated for the education of youth, job creation, and provision of laptops.”
Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2023
