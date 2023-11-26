DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 26, 2023

Djokovic slams timing of doping control request

AFP Published November 26, 2023 Updated November 26, 2023 07:04am

MALAGA: Novak Djokovic was furious after being asked to undergo a dope test shortly before Serbia’s Davis Cup win over Great Britain, although the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Saturday it was standard practice.

Djokovic revealed his anger at being asked before the 2-0 win on Thursday which sent Serbia into the Davis Cup semi-finals, rather than after.

Djokovic said officials asked for samples 90 minutes before his 6-4, 6-4 win over Cameron Norrie.

“I didn’t believe that they could make such a decision, in 20 and more years of my career, it never happened to me that an hour-and-a-half before the match, I needed to go for doping control,” he said. “I have my own routine — I don’t need that distraction, to have my urine and blood taken, to think about whether I can give urine at that moment.”

Djokovic said he had no problem with being tested “a hundred times” but not before the match.

However, the ITIA said the whole team was subject to testing and it was a standard approach.

“Due to the format of team competitions, teams may be notified that they have been selected for testing before matches begin and then provide samples when they are ready,” ITIA said. “Between notification and providing the sample, they are chaperoned by a member of the anti-doping team.”

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Campaigning, anyone?
Updated 26 Nov, 2023

Campaigning, anyone?

Indifference towards polls will foment despair and suspicion that state-machinery is managed and the right to choose a leadership stands erased.
Chaman unrest
26 Nov, 2023

Chaman unrest

TRADE with Afghanistan through the Chaman border crossing has been suspended lately due to protests organised by...
Not kosher
26 Nov, 2023

Not kosher

THE Uttar Pradesh government’s recent decision to ban the sale of halal-certified products is the latest salvo...
Bahria Town saga
25 Nov, 2023

Bahria Town saga

BAHRIA Town Karachi’s legal saga may have reached its watershed. With the Supreme Court recently taking up the...
Uneven poll field
Updated 25 Nov, 2023

Uneven poll field

The PTI's plaints that conspiracies are afoot to cancel it are not without merit.
‘Democracy is dead’
25 Nov, 2023

‘Democracy is dead’

AS Bangladesh prepares for its Jan 7 elections, the political landscape in Dhaka is increasingly tumultuous. Prime...