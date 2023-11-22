ECP asks Establishment Division to replace Islamabad IGP, DC

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry has asked the Establishment Division to transfer Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akbar Nasir Khan and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon without further delay in light of the directives issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

In directives for the replacement of the senior federal government officers, the interior ministry asked the Establishment Division secretary to refer to the ECP letter dated Oct 26 and transfer the IGP and the deputy commissioner without any further delay.

“Establishment division, is therefore, requested to take necessary action in compliance with Election Commissioner’s directions,” it added.

Interior ministry requests for take necessary action in compliance with ECP directives

In a letter on October 24 addressed to the Establishment Division secretary, the ECP additional director general referred to a similar letter dated August 17 and asked the division to replace the remaining officers of the police and capital administration.

Due to the inaction of the Establishment Division, another ECP letter followed on October 26 wherein the election watchdog categorically referred to the transfer of the police chief and the deputy commissioner.

“In continuation of this office letter…dated 24 October… I am directed to state that, it was required to send a compliance report regarding transfer/posting of the remaining officers of ICT/Administration/Police who have not been transferred till that date, but the same has not yet been received in this office.” “It is once again directed to transfer the IGP and ICT deputy commissioner without further delay under intimation to this office,” it added.

Sources in the Establishment Division and the police said most of the senior officers of the police and administration, including the IGP, DIGs, SSPs, deputy commissioner, and assistant commissioners, were appointed by the PDM government shortly after they came into power in May 2022.

The Election Commission of Pakistan wanted to replace the officers of the capital police and administration, including the IG and DC, as they may influence the outcome of the election, they said, adding that the PDM government appointed DIG (grade-20) Akbar Nasir Khan to the post of the Islamabad IGP (grade-21) in May 2022.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2023