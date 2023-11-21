Order reserved on plea for removal of 425 lawyers from SHCBA voter list

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday reserved its order on a lawsuit filed against the alleged addition of 425 lawyers, said to be practicing in other cities, as eligible voters for the upcoming elections of the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA).

After hearing arguments from both sides, a single-judge bench headed by Justice Mahmood A. Khan reserved the order.

Monday’s proceedings were marred by pandemonium as a few lawyers representing the defendants’ side reportedly expressed no-confidence in the bench. A large number of lawyers were present in and outside the courtroom during the proceedings.

Later, they held a protest, chanted slogans and approached the courtroom of the acting Chief Justice of SHC.

Advocate Neel Keshav filed a lawsuit and argued that the annual elections of the SHCBA was scheduled to be held on Nov 25 and a list of eligible voters had been made public after a deliberate delay as well as in violation of the specified time frame and required ethical practice and transparency.

The plaintiff also contended that 425 lawyers, practicing in other districts/cities, had been shown as eligible members of the SHCBA and entitled to vote.

He stated that objections were filed with the election commissioner for “securitising and modification of the voter list”, but without any positive response.

The plaintiff argued that an attempt had been made to violate the transparency of the upcoming elections of SHCBA and pleaded for removal of the 425 lawyers from voter list.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the executive committee of the Sindh Bar Council, Advocate Naeem Qureshi, and other representatives of lawyers told a general body meeting of the SHCBA that a lawyer could practice across the country, but only vote at the place where his/her office is located.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2023