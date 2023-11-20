DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 20, 2023

Sam Altman will not return as CEO of OpenAI

Reuters Published November 20, 2023 Updated November 20, 2023 11:39am

Sam Altman will not return as the CEO of OpenAI and ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shear will become the new interim chief executive, The Information reported on Sunday, citing board director Ilya Sutskever’s statement to the company’s staff.

Shear co-founded Twitch and had stepped down from the Amazon.com Inc.-owned live video streaming platform earlier this year.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Altman will not return to the company as CEO despite efforts from the company’s executives to bring him back, the report said, citing Sutskever. The report did not give any other details. Reuters could not immediately verify the statement cited by The Information.

Altman and former OpenAI President Greg Brockman joined executives at the company’s San Francisco headquarters on Sunday after interim CEO Mira Murati told staff she invited Altman, The Information earlier reported on Sunday.

Altman is discussing a possible return to the company behind the ChatGPT bot and improving the company’s governance structure, even as he considers launching a new artificial intelligence (AI) venture, Reuters reported on Sunday.

The board of the company on Friday fired Altman, who to many was the human face of generative AI, sending shock waves across the tech industry.

Altman posted on Sunday on messaging platform X an image of himself wearing an OpenAI guest badge with the caption: “first and last time i ever wear one of these.”

Altman’s sacking angered current and former employees and worried them over how an upcoming $86 billion share sale could be affected by the sudden management upheaval.

OpenAI’s former president and co-founder, Brockman also arrived at the office on Sunday, The Information reported. Brockman had stepped down from the board as chairman as part of the management shuffle, and announced on Friday he quit the company.

If Altman returns to OpenAI, Microsoft, its biggest backer, is considering taking a role on the board, The Information reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the talks.

Microsoft could either take a seat on OpenAI’s board of directors or as a board observer without voting power, the report added.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Familiar message
Updated 20 Nov, 2023

Familiar message

When an uncaring, distant state does nothing for their welfare, many feel that religious militancy is the only solution.
Toxic cough syrups
20 Nov, 2023

Toxic cough syrups

PAKISTAN’S struggling health sector is back in the spotlight, once more for unfortunate reasons. Five cough syrups...
Living history
20 Nov, 2023

Living history

WONDROUS Mohenjodaro is alive and well as an enigma. Last week, almost a century since the first collection of coins...
Sindh’s denial
Updated 19 Nov, 2023

Sindh’s denial

Among all the ignominies the Pakistani state has inflicted upon itself in recent years, this one stands out for its crudeness.
Xi-Biden summit
19 Nov, 2023

Xi-Biden summit

THERE were smiles and photo ops aplenty as Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met recently in a San Francisco ...
Tipping point
19 Nov, 2023

Tipping point

THE World Meteorological Organisation alarmingly reports that the concentration of greenhouse gases in our ...