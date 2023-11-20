DAWN.COM Logo

Turkish ship, 12 crew missing in storm

AFP Published November 20, 2023 Updated November 20, 2023 07:03am

ANKARA: A Turkish cargo ship and its 12 crew are missing in a storm off the northwest coast of the country, Turkish authorities said on Sunday.

The Kafkametler vessel sent out a distress signal at 10:29am, according to a subdivision of the ministry of transport, which added that it gave off its last signal off the northwestern city of Eregli.

“Our efforts to contact the vessel and its crew have been unsuccessful,” the General Directorate of Maritime Affairs said.

“Due to bad weather, it is currently impossible to reach the vessel’s location or establish close visual contact. Search and rescue efforts using air and sea vehicles will be launched as soon as the weather permits,” it added.

Twelve crew are on board the cargo ship, which was transporting ferrosilicon from the Russian port of Temryuk to Aliaga in Turkiye. The captain said in his last communication with authorities that the ship was drifting towards a breakwater off Eregli.

Violent storms and stro­­ng winds hit many parts of Turkiye on Sun­day, particularly ravaging the nort­h­west where two coastal towns experienced flood damage. Another ship registered in Came­roon broke in two due to violent waves off the coast of Eregli, after all its crew had been safely evacuated.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2023

