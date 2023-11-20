DAWN.COM Logo

Ombudsman stresses on better facilities for prisoners in KP

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 20, 2023 Updated November 20, 2023 07:05am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi has urged all stakeholders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to ensure improvement in living conditions of prisoners in jails, especially children, women and resource-less prisoners.

Mr Qureshi suggested that prisoners should be provided training in different skills of small industries and directed that separate accommodation for women and juvenile prisoners with sleeping space should be ensured along with adequate toilet and hygiene facilities, says a press release.

Mr Qureshi also conveyed that drug users and mentally-challenged prisoners were to be kept outside of jail premises in drug clinics (rehabilitation centres) with provisions for medical treatment.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2023

