PML-N leader renounces British citizenship to contest polls

TAXILA: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Malik Iftikhar Awan has renounced his British citizenship to participate in the upcoming general elections from the provincial constituency of Attock.

Addressing a news conference at a hotel in Attock along with former vice chairman TMA Attock Malik Tahir Awan and others on Saturday, he said the leadership of PML-N will give ticket to a candidate with the winning position in PP-3 Attock.

He said he had met PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in London in the recent past and later fulfilled the instructions given to him for the betterment of the party.

On this occasion, PML-N potential candidate for the provincial assembly seat Malik Tahir Awan withdrew from the election and former opposition leader Haji Akram announced his unconditional support to Iftikhar Awan.

He also promised to run his election campaign.

