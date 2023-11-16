DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 16, 2023

Andrew Flintoff takes up coaching role in Hundred

AFP Published November 16, 2023 Updated November 16, 2023 10:33am

LONDON: Former England captain Andrew Flintoff has been appointed as head coach of the Northern Superc­hargers men’s team in The Hundred, nearly a year after a serious car accident.

Flintoff was hospitalised with facial and rib injuries after the crash last December while filming for the BBC show Top Gear.

He is now set for his first head coach role and replaces ex-England wicket-keeper James Foster, who left the Headingley-based Superchargers last week.

Former all-rounder Flintoff, 45, had focused on a broadcasting career after retiring as a player.

He was out of the public eye in the months following his crash but was coaxed back by close friend and former team-mate Rob Key, the managing director of England men’s cricket.

Flintoff joined England’s coaching set-up for recent one-day international series against New Zealand and Ireland.

“My time with the England men’s team has been a reminder of just how special cricket is to me,” he said.

“I’m relishing the opportunity to be back amongst it, helping to guide the Superchargers team to success on the field while making memories off it and helping to take cricket to more people.”

The fourth edition of the 100-ball competition will take place next year.

Published in Dawn, November 16th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Repeat telecast
Updated 16 Nov, 2023

Repeat telecast

With another poll approaching, old turncoats are now being ushered to the ranks of a new ‘chosen one’.
Babar’s exit
Updated 16 Nov, 2023

Babar’s exit

The new Pakistan captain should embrace Babar into the team, setting aside past grudges.
Breathing poison
16 Nov, 2023

Breathing poison

AS Lahore continues to choke under the thick blanket of smog, it is clear that ad-hoc, temporary fixes are not...
Resurgent militancy
Updated 15 Nov, 2023

Resurgent militancy

Unless concrete steps are taken, Pakistan will be dragged back to its violent past when bloodthirsty outfits struck at will.
Justice delayed
15 Nov, 2023

Justice delayed

IT appears that certain quarters within the state have resolved to continue challenging a Supreme Court order...
One billion lives
15 Nov, 2023

One billion lives

AS the world grapples with climate change, a silent crisis looms large — the plight of children. A recent Unicef...