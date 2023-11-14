DAWN.COM Logo

No headway in intelligence official’s murder case

November 14, 2023

KARACHI: Police on Monday launched an investigation to ascertain the possible identity and motive of the killers of an official of an intelligence agency, who was gunned down in Nazimabad on Sunday.

However, no breakthrough was made in the case as investigators were groping in the dark about the exact perpetrators.

An FIR, registered under anti-terrorism law, identified the victim as Tanveerul Hasan and added that he was waiting for a secret source to get information for an important mission.

Complainant Qasim Ali, a resident of Malir Cantonment, stated that he and his colleagues were on duty at a bus terminal opposite AO Clinic. They were waiting for a source when three assailants, riding on a motorbike, arrived there. One of them got off the bike and opened fire, resulting in critical injuries to Hasan.

The FIR was lodged under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997.

Meanwhile, a young man was found murdered in Surjani Town on Monday, police said.

They said the body of the victim, identified as Azhar Husain, was recovered from a suitcase at a Football ground in the Lyari area of Surjani Town.

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2023

