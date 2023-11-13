Family cycling ride as part of anti-smog drive held

LAHORE: In continuance of anti-smog activities, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), in collaboration with the Commissioner Lahore Office on Sunday organised the ‘Smog awareness family cycling ride’ to encourage the citizens to work towards pursuing a greener and smog-free city by supporting travelling on bicycles.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa said Lahore is among the most polluted cities with the highest smog incidence in recent years. And it is absolutely critical to forcefully deal with this issue now, before the adverse impact on the environment and peoples’ health worsens.

“Smog Awareness Family Ride Lahore initiative is one of the key steps in promoting a go-green attitude among the citizens. It will also help in building awareness about cleaner, greener, and sustainable Lahore. To encourage citizens participation, we facilitated the participants with bicycles. It is hugely encouraging to see a large number of citizens, belonging to different age groups, turn up, and support the cause,” he said .

The family cycling event track started from Liberty to Siddique Trade centre andconcluded back at Liberty. He urged citizens to bring their bicycles and participate in such a beautiful family event to demonstrate their commitment toward healthy environment.

The purpose of the cycling event is to raise awareness about environmental pollution in the city. Lahore is our home, and citizens should come forward to promote a healthy environment, said the commissioner.

