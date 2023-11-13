Mbappe hat-trick lifts PSG to the top

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick as Paris St Germain moved top of Ligue 1 with a 3-0 victory at fourth-placed Reims on Saturday.
Champions PSG top the standings with 27 points, one ahead of Nice who played out a goalless draw at Montpellier on Friday.
Mbappe scored after three minutes, receiving a cross unmarked at the back post and calmly slotting a low volley into the bottom corner of the net.
Mbappe doubled the advantage for the visitors in the 59th minute, eluding his marker to tap in a low cross at the far post.
Eight minutes from time, the 24-year-old France forward notched his third with a first-time shot from inside the area.
PSG manager Luis Enrique believed Mbappe could have done even better.
Monaco missed the chance to leapfrog Nice in the table as they drew 0-0 away to Le Havre in Saturday’s late match.
Monaco were fortunate to escape with a point, however, as Le Havre’s Samuel Grandsir had a penalty saved in the 10th minute of added time at the end of the game.
Published in Dawn, November 13th, 2023
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.