Mbappe hat-trick lifts PSG to the top

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick as Paris St Germain moved top of Ligue 1 with a 3-0 victory at fourth-placed Reims on Saturday.

Champions PSG top the standings with 27 points, one ahead of Nice who played out a goalless draw at Montpellier on Friday.

Mbappe scored after three minutes, receiving a cross unmarked at the back post and calmly slotting a low volley into the bottom corner of the net.

Mbappe doubled the advantage for the visitors in the 59th minute, eluding his marker to tap in a low cross at the far post.

Eight minutes from time, the 24-year-old France forward notched his third with a first-time shot from inside the area.

PSG manager Luis Enrique believed Mbappe could have done even better.

Monaco missed the chance to leapfrog Nice in the table as they drew 0-0 away to Le Havre in Saturday’s late match.

Monaco were fortunate to escape with a point, however, as Le Havre’s Samuel Grandsir had a penalty saved in the 10th minute of added time at the end of the game.

