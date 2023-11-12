DAWN.COM Logo

5 US service members killed in Mediterranean plane crash

November 12, 2023

Five American service members were killed when a military aircraft crashed into the Mediterranean during a training exercise, the US European Command (EUCOM) said on Sunday.

EUCOM did not specify the type of plane or where it was flying from, but the United States has deployed a carrier strike group to the area as part of efforts to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from spiralling into a regional conflict.

“During a routine air refuelling mission as part of military training, a US military aircraft carrying five service members suffered a mishap and crashed into the Mediterranean Sea. All five of the service members onboard the aircraft were killed,” EUCOM said in a statement on the November 10 accident.

US President Joe Biden, in a statement from the White House, paid tribute to the victims, who as he noted died on the weekend when Americans annually honour military veterans.

“Our service members put their lives on the line for our country every day,” Biden said.

“They willingly take risks to keep the American people safe and secure. And their daily bravery and selflessness is an enduring testament to what is best in our nation.”

Washington rushed military support to Israel and bolstered its forces in the region — including with the USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier and other warships — after Hamas carried out a surprise attack from Gaza on October 7 that Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

Israel’s military responded with a relentless air, land and naval assault on Gaza that the territory’s health ministry said has left more than 11,000 people dead.

US forces in the region have faced a spike in attacks linked to the conflict in recent weeks and have been targeted more than 40 times since mid-October, leaving dozens of American personnel with minor injuries.

Washington has blamed Tehran-backed groups for the violence and has carried out three strikes against sites in Syria — two on October 26 and one on Wednesday.

There have been multiple other crashes of US military aircraft in recent years, including an F-35 stealth warplane that went down in September, with the pilot able to eject.

In March, two US Army helicopters crashed during a nighttime training mission in Kentucky, killing all nine soldiers on board.

Four US Marines were killed during Nato exercises in Norway last year when their V-22B Osprey aircraft went down.

