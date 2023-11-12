Kath set to become first hospital in Hazara to start renal dialysis

MANSEHRA: The King Abdullah Teaching Hospital of Mansehra district is set to become the first public sector health facility in upper parts of Hazara division to begin renal dialysis.

“We have received dialysis and other machines and equipment to establish a dialysis unit, which doesn’t exist in any of the government hospitals in Hazara division,” Kath medical superintendent Dr Shahzad Ali Khan told a function here on Saturday.

The function attended by doctors and other staff members was held in connection with the start of work on dialysis and other medical units.

Dr Shahzad said the Saudi Fund for Development has delivered the first consignment of Rs6 billion machines which it had pledged following the reconstruction of the earthquake-hit Kath.

MS says other medical units also on cards

“We are going to establish dialysis, skin and other medical units to the relief of patients, who have to go to private clinics and hospitals for expensive treatment and procedures,” he said.

The MS said after assuming his office earlier this year, he prioritised the improvement of patient care in the hospital.

He said the hospital had begun training doctors and other staff members in how to handle machines and offer modern services to patients.

Dr Shahzad said Kath catered to Mansehra, Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper and Lower Kohistan districts and would offer renal dialysis and other new services to people from those areas.

He said the hospital was set to receive more machines and equipment, which would enable it to be on a par with the country’s best government and private health centres.

The event was also attended by Kath deputy medical superintendents Dr Amjad Ali Khan, Dr Khizran and Dr Zarnab Zainab.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Salahuddin on Saturday said Hazara was the stronghold of his party, which would sweep the upcoming general elections to form the next elected government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The homecoming of our leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has increased the PML-N’s popularity to record high. We’ll be in power after winning the next elections,” Mr Salahuddin told reporters here.

The PML- leader said wrong policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had caused serious economic and political challenges for the country.

“As the next prime minister, our leader Nawaz Sharif will lead the country out of crises,” he said.

Mr Salahuddin said the PML-N would field candidates in all constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in next elections and claim an overwhelming majority in the assembly.

“People want Nawaz Sharif to be the next prime minister as he is the only leader in the country to address the economic and political issues of the country and provide people with employment and business opportunities,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2023