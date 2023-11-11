DAWN.COM Logo

Eilminated England bat against Pakistan in final World Cup match

Dawn.com | AFP Published November 11, 2023 Updated November 11, 2023 01:25pm
England’s captain Jos Buttler (L) shakes hands with his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam after the toss before the start of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ODI match between England and Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. — AFP
England’s captain Jos Buttler (L) shakes hands with his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam after the toss before the start of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ODI match between England and Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. — AFP

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat in Kolkata on Saturday, leaving Pakistan virtually out of the semi-final race at the World Cup.

Pakistan needed to beat England by 287 runs had they batted first in order to go ahead of New Zealand on net run-rate, but their task in chasing is almost unachievable.

England kept the same team that beat the Netherlands by 160 runs in Pune three days ago while Pakistan brought in Shadab Khan, who has recovered from concussion, to replace Hasan Ali.

At the toss, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam expressed his preference to bat first, byt added that the toss outcome was beyond anyone’s control.

“We have a strong bowling attack, and our aim is to dismiss them as quickly as possible.”

Azam noted a change in the lineup, with Shadab Khan replacing Hasan Ali.

In the semi-finals, New Zealand are now set to face India while Australia take on New Zealand.

Teams:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS) and Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN) Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

