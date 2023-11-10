DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 10, 2023

‘All time high’: 1,000-point surge takes PSX past 55,000 milestone

Mahira Sarfraz Published November 10, 2023 Updated November 10, 2023 12:13pm
A screengrab of market activity on Friday. — PSX/website
A screengrab of market activity on Friday. — PSX/website

The benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended its gains on Friday as it crossed the 55,000 milestone following a 1,000-point surge, reaching an “all-time high”.

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 index climbed by 800 points or 1.51 per cent from the previous close of 54,261.42 by 10am. Two hours later (by 12pm) the index rose by another 300 points to see a cumulative increase of 1,102.69. The trade volume at the time was 55,364.11.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Arif Habib Limited said the index was trading at an “all-time high”.

Speaking to Dawn.com, FRIM Ventures Chief Investment Officer Shahbaz Ashraf said the main reason for the rally was the reduction in Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) yields, which had prompted domestic buying.

“Besides this, the technical reason is that State Life is the main market buyer. I think majorly, the market is trading at very attractive valuations,” he added.

Yields coming down are a crucial indicator to determine if interest rates are about to ease up. Meanwhile, high yields are often viewed as a sign of a tighter key policy rate, the effect of which can be a sluggish economic growth and therefore lower equity returns.

Head of equity at Intermarket Securities, Raza Jafri, also attributed today’s run to reducing PIBs yields and strong domestic institutional buying.

He stated that expectations of higher weight for Pakistan in the upcoming review of global index provider MSCI was combining to push up the benchmark index, especially in high dividend yielding stocks.

Indices by MSCI help passive investors allocate their funds in a variety of equity markets around the world.

On the other hand, Topline Securities chief executive Mohammad Sohail said that even though the KSE-100 index was at an all-time high, the KSE-30 index — which tracks the share prices of top 30 companies, excluding dividends — was still hovering 35pc below its 2017 peak.

More to follow

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan failures
Updated 10 Nov, 2023

Afghan failures

The Afghan Taliban may be difficult customers to work with, but Pakistan has little choice as there is no one else to call in Kabul.
Gas tariff increase
10 Nov, 2023

Gas tariff increase

THE recent sharp increase in the price of natural gas for different consumers has sparked a debate over its adverse...
Lifesaving robots
10 Nov, 2023

Lifesaving robots

IN Sindh, a tiff within the caretaker government over the procurement of advanced medical equipment seems to have...
Political revival
09 Nov, 2023

Political revival

Given the direction the MQM has chosen, IPP may soon follow suit.
Jailed women
09 Nov, 2023

Jailed women

THE public’s faith in the criminal justice system cannot be nurtured with brazen abuse of power. Six months after...
City management
09 Nov, 2023

City management

WHILE Karachi is the country’s largest city, it is also amongst the worst managed large urban spaces in Pakistan,...