Afghan national shot dead over domestic dispute in Karachi’s Orangi

KARACHI: An Afghan national was shot dead and his Pakistani wife was wounded in firing by her first husband along with her nephew in the name of ‘honour’ in Orangi Town on Thursday.

The deceased, Meer Afzal, and his wife, Saira Afzal, 35, intended to move to Afghanistan along with her 14-year-old daughter Ambareen from her first husband, amid the ongoing process of Afghans’ repatriation to their home country.

Her former husband along with her nephew, Abu Bakar, residents of Charsadda, Khayber Pakhtunkhwa, while resisting the couple’s departure resorted to firing killing Meer Afzal and wounding Saira at Bacha Khan Chowk. Abu Bakar was arrested and taken to the Pirabad police station, where he stated that he killed Meer Afzal ‘for honour’, SHO Imran Afridi said.

Saira had married to the escaped suspect and they had a daughter, Ambareen. She was later divorced and got married to Meer Afzal.

The body and injured victim were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The police have registered a murder and attempted murder FIR against both the suspects on the complaint of the woman.

