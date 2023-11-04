DAWN.COM Logo

Jirga vows to maintain peace in Bajaur

Our Correspondent Published November 4, 2023 Updated November 4, 2023 06:20am

BAJAUR: Senior officials of the security forces, district administration and police here on Friday pledged to make all-out efforts to maintain peace and normalcy in the district, stating that strict action would be taken against those wanting to disturb the law and order situation.

The officials made the pledge in a jirga held at Bajaur Scouts headquarters, Khar, a statement issued by the deputy commissioner’s office here said.

Besides senior officials of the security forces, district administration and police, scores of elders, religious and political leaders and lawyers community members attended the jirga held to maintain peace and normalcy in the district, the statement stated.

It said that commandment Bajaur Scouts Brigadier Mohsin Javed, deputy commissioner Mohammad Anwarul Haq and district police officer Kashif Zulfiqar in their speeches informed the participants of the ongoing tangible efforts to keep the law and order situation in the district under control.

According to the statement, the officials told the jirga that they were committed not to allow anyone to disturb the law and order situation in the district that improved following the continued joint efforts.

It said the jirga members appreciated the security forces, the district administration and police for their ongoing peace efforts and informed the officials about multiple issues faced by the people.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2023

