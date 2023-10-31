World Cup 2023: Bangladesh win the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan

Bangladesh’s skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat first in Pakistan’s seventh game of the ICC World Cup.

The match is being played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Towhid Hridoy replaced Mahedi Hasan for the Bengal Tigers, meanwhile, Pakistan made three changes to their side with Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman and Usama Mir, coming back into the side to replace Imamul Haq, Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim and Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh: Litton Das †, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.