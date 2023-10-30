Inzamamul Haq steps down as chief selector of men’s cricket team

Inzamamul Haq, the chief selector of the Pakistan men’s cricket team, on Monday announced that he has decided to step down from his post.

The development comes after media reports claimed Haq had a stake in a player’s management company registered with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The reports, not verified by Dawn.com, said several top players including Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were associated with the company.

The reports subsequently raised questions regarding the team selection process.

In an interview on SAMAA TV programme ‘Zor Ka Jor’ today, Haq said he went to the PCB after the allegations and asked the board to hold an inquiry.

“Later I got a call that they had formed a five-member committee,” Haq said, adding that he subsequently decided to step down from the post until the committee completed the probe and its proceedings.

He added that he was willing to “sit with the PCB” once the inquiry concluded.

“We are cricketers and we are available all the time to serve the country. Since I am facing an inquiry, and as the nature of my job is, I should step down and let them conduct the probe,” the former skipper stated.

He went on to say that it was painful when people passed comments without any evidence. “I am a human and it hurts. I have a 20-year cricket career during which I represented Pakistan. I am not someone who people don’t know. When such allegations are levelled, it hurts.”

The former cricketer also denied having any link with the player’s management company in question, namely Saya Corporation.

“I must tell you very clearly that such companies are recommended by the ICC and PCB has all their data,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said it had formed a five-member fact-finding committee to “investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process”.

“The committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB management in an expeditious manner,” it added.

Haq assumed the role of chief selector on August 7, marking his second stint in this position. He had previously held the same role in 2016 but left it at the conclusion of his term in 2019, after serving for three years.

The resignation also coincides with severe criticism of the national team due to its subpar performance in the World Cup, having suffered four consecutive losses against India, Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa after victories in the first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.