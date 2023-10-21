Nawaz Sharif touches down in Lahore, makes way for Minar-i-Pakistan for rally

Deposed prime minister and proclaimed offender Nawaz Sharif, who landed at the Islamabad airport earlier today after spending four years in self-imposed exile, has touched down in his hometown Lahore where he will address supporters at Minar-i-Pakistan.

The PML-N supremo left for Lahore after completing legal formalities at the Islamabad airport. Nawaz, accompanied by party stalwart Ishaq Dar, landed in Lahore a little after 5pm, where he was welcomed by his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif.

Footage broadcast on television showed the elder Sharif boarding a helicopter at the Lahore airport. The 73-year-old veteran politician will lead a rally at Minar-i-Pakistan and address supporters.

He also offered Maghreb prayers with his brother, Dar, Hamza Shehbaz and other party leaders, a post on PML-N’s X account showed.

Meanwhile, at Minar-i-Pakistan, a visibly emotional Maryam Nawaz mobilised party supporters. Her namesake, Marriyum Aurangzeb, could also be seen wiping tears from her face.

Addressing the rally, Maryam said people from across Pakistan had gathered at Minar-i-Pakistan today. “I will not deliver a speech, only Nawaz Sharif will speak to you today.”

Maryam Nawaz was seen wiping tears upon Nawaz’s return to Pakistan after four years. — DawnNewsTV

“I thought Minar-i-Pakistan was a huge venue, but I didn’t know it would turn out to be small for PML-N supporters,” she said, urging supporters to give Nawaz a historic welcome when he reached Minar-i-Pakistan.

Rallies from various regions of the country poured into Lahore today, a party spokesperson said. Heavy police contingents were deployed to guard the rally’s venue, said police officer Ali Nasir Rizvi.

Legal formalities at Islamabad airport

Upon arrival in the capital city in the afternoon, the PML-N supremo proceeded to the Islamabad airport’s VIP lounge to sign legal documents and complete biometric formalities.

His chartered plane arrived in Islamabad with more than 150 people from his party and media organisations, the party and sources said.

Observers say the reason Nawaz arrived in Islamabad instead of Lahore is that his touchdown in the capital was necessary to make bail, earlier granted by the Islamabad High Court on Oct 19.

Before boarding his flight, Nawaz said he was “happy to return”. He is likely to face a host of legal challenges before embarking on his election campaign to rev up his party’s prospects in the lead-up to elections due in Jan next year.

Earlier, Dar clarified that Nawaz would directly arrive at the Minar-i-Pakistan upon landing in Lahore and address the rally.

“On a media channel, there is news that Mian Nawaz Sharif will first go to Jati Umra and will later go to Minar-i-Pakistan at 7pm. This news is not true,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Nawaz’s party is rallying its base, urging supporters to converge on Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore from around the country to greet their leader and showcase the undiminished popularity of the party, which has been declared ‘irrelevant’ by its rivals.

Nawaz speaks to media at Dubai airport

“I’m going back to Pakistan after four years today,” Nawaz said today while speaking to the media at Dubai Airport. “When I was leaving Pakistan and going abroad I had no feeling of happiness but today I am happy.”

The ousted premier said he wished the country was in a better state than it was in 2017.

“I get very worried and disappointed seeing the situation in the country. The country that had to move forward is going backwards now economically and unity-wise.”

Terming the situation as “worrisome”, Nawaz said there was still hope and “we should not let it slip from our hands as we are capable of fixing it because we spoilt it ourselves”.

He said the country had to get back on its feet as “nobody else will lift us up”.

“When I remember Pakistan back then, I get hurt, we had said goodbye to the International Monetary Fund, electricity was cheap, the rupee was stable, there was employment, roti cost Rs4, a poor family’s child went to school and medicines were also cheap.”

Nawaz said only the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) can decide when polls will be held, adding that it was the only competent authority and a fair election commission.

“Whatever date the ECP announces, everyone will [abide by it]. My priority is whatever the ECP says. Pakistan has a fair ECP today and I feel it will make the best decision with regards to the election.

“The process takes time. Some work is left. A census has been done. Delimitations have to be carried out. ECP has an eye on all these things.”

Lamenting the treatment meted out to him in the past, Nawaz said he was the person who had gone through 150 court hearings. “Not just me but also my daughter. She even got a clean chit. She had to get it. She didn’t have a position during my government, not even an office.”

He said fake cases were not just filed against his family including former prime minister and his brother Shehbaz Sharif but also ex-interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi.

“I even said before leaving that I leave everything to Allah and I still continue doing that.”

Nawaz smirked and said “We are the May 28 ones” when asked about the May 9 violence allegedly carried out by the PTI.

Pakistan conducted nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, under the leadership of the then prime minister Nawaz.

PTI laments ‘two Constitutions’

Reacting to Nawaz’s arrival, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan called out the “two Constitutions”, comparing the manner in which Nawaz’s biometrics were verified to that of in which PTI Chairman Imran Khan were verified in the past.

He said, “This picture is not only of Nawaz Sharif’s biometrics, but of the funeral of Pakistan’s judicial system. The whole world has seen the coercion and treatment meted out to Imran Khan for the same biometrics.”

PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman also criticised the judiciary for “facilitating the return of a convicted figure”.

In a post on X, he said, “By facilitating the return of a convicted fugitive, the justice system has given a slap to the faces of the people of Pakistan and sadly, they have no hesitations or shame in doing it.”