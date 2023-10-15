DAWN.COM Logo

7-year-old boy killed, man hurt in celebratory firing at wedding in Karachi’s Orangi Town

Imtiaz Ali Published October 15, 2023 Updated October 15, 2023 05:29pm

A seven-year-old boy was killed while a young man was critically wounded during celebratory firing at a wedding in Karachi’s Orangi Town on Saturday night, police said.

According to Orangi Town Station House Officer Syed Ali Raza, the boy, identified as Ayan Abdullah, and 28-year-old Amin were relatives of the groom.

“They were hit by bullets when some persons resorted to aerial firing in jubilation during the wedding ceremony held inside MPR Colony at around 10pm,” he told Dawn.com.

The official said Amin and Ayan were immediately taken to a private hospital in Nazimabad. The seven-year-old boy succumbed to his wounds while Amin is in a critical condition, Raza added.

The SHO said that police had completed legal proceedings and were waiting for relatives to lodge a first information report of the firing.

Cop, civilian shot over robbery resistance

Separately, a young policeman was shot at and wounded by robbers in the Gulbahar area today.

Speaking to Dawn.com, SHO Naveed Soomro said Constable Riaz Gul, 25, was on his way home when armed men intercepted him at a sanitary market near Lasbela.

“When he resisted, the robbers opened fire on him and fled without any loot,” the official said, adding that Gul suffered bullet injuries on both his legs and was shifted to the Aga Khan University Hospital.

In another incident, a young man was shot and injured by robbers near NIPA Bridge.

Aziz Bhatti police said Mohammed Bin Asad, 25, was injured during robbery resistance near Sindbad. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

