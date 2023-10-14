Iran says US ‘cannot renege’ on deal to transfer $6bn via Qatar

TEHRAN: Iran said the United States “cannot renege” on an agreement to transfer $6 billion in frozen funds through mediator Qatar following the Hamas raid.

Tehran has come under intense scrutiny since Hamas fighters stormed across Israel’s southern border at the weekend.

Iran says it was not involved, but celebrated the Hamas attack as a “success”.

“The US government knows that it can NOT renege on the agreement,” Ali Karimi Magham, spokesperson for Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations, said late on Thursday in a post on X. “The money rightfully belongs to the people of Iran, earmarked for the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to facilitate the acquisition of all essential requisites for the Iranians,” he added.

The transfer of the frozen funds from South Korea to Europe and later to Qatar was part of a deal that saw the United States and Iran exchange five prisoners last month.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2023