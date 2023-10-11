DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 11, 2023

Rupee gains continue as dollar dips below Rs280 in interbank, kerb

Talqeen Zubairi Published October 11, 2023 Updated October 11, 2023 02:37pm

The rupee continued its gains on Wednesday, improving by another Rs1.08 against the greenback in the interbank market during afternoon trade, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan.

The dollar was being traded at Rs279.43 in the interbank at 1pm in the afternoon. It closed at Rs280.51 yesterday.

The greenback also dipped by Rs1 in the open market at 12pm, falling below Rs280 for the first time since July.

The development comes amid a strict crackdown on the currency market to stem outflows of foreign currency.

‘Strict compliance with local laws’

Topline Securities chief executive Mohammed Sohail stated that the “record monthly gain” happened only due to “strict compliance with local laws which were not being followed by smugglers, currency investors, etc”.

“Will this sustain? Depends on Pakistan’s IMF’s [International Monetary Fund] loan review due in November and how Pakistan is able to increase their low foreign exchange reserves,” he said.

Remittances down 20pc in 1st quarter

Meanwhile, the crackdown against illegal currency business has failed to substantially improve the inflow of remittances in September as was anticipated by the economic managers of the country and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), according to a Dawn report.

The central bank on Tuesday reported that remittances rose just a little over 5 per cent month-on-month in September against the expectations of a 25pc hike.

However, the remittances fell by 20pc in the first quarter compared to the same period last year.

The financial sector was enthusiastic about the positive outcome of the crackdown against illegal currency business and smuggling while the bankers were reporting higher inflows from overseas Pakistanis.

More to follow

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza besieged
Updated 11 Oct, 2023

Gaza besieged

The immediate need is for the world community to prevent Israel from blockading Gaza.
Polluted air
11 Oct, 2023

Polluted air

FOR a very long time now, Lahore has been on top of the list of the world’s most polluted cities for many days of...
Labour market inequality
11 Oct, 2023

Labour market inequality

THE 2023 Nobel prize in economics has been awarded to American Claudia Goldin for her outstanding achievements in ...
Smuggled goods
Updated 10 Oct, 2023

Smuggled goods

Drive must be expanded to take action against those who stock and sell illegally imported goods in their shops without fear of the law.
Simmering tensions
10 Oct, 2023

Simmering tensions

THE political bonhomie that held the PDM-led government together is disappearing rapidly. Coalition partners who ...
Silent epidemic
10 Oct, 2023

Silent epidemic

AS nations around the globe unite to mark World Mental Health Day today, Pakistan confronts a series of challenges...