Rupee gains continue as dollar dips below Rs280 in interbank, kerb

The rupee continued its gains on Wednesday, improving by another Rs1.08 against the greenback in the interbank market during afternoon trade, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan.

The dollar was being traded at Rs279.43 in the interbank at 1pm in the afternoon. It closed at Rs280.51 yesterday.

The greenback also dipped by Rs1 in the open market at 12pm, falling below Rs280 for the first time since July.

The development comes amid a strict crackdown on the currency market to stem outflows of foreign currency.

‘Strict compliance with local laws’

Topline Securities chief executive Mohammed Sohail stated that the “record monthly gain” happened only due to “strict compliance with local laws which were not being followed by smugglers, currency investors, etc”.

“Will this sustain? Depends on Pakistan’s IMF’s [International Monetary Fund] loan review due in November and how Pakistan is able to increase their low foreign exchange reserves,” he said.

Remittances down 20pc in 1st quarter

Meanwhile, the crackdown against illegal currency business has failed to substantially improve the inflow of remittances in September as was anticipated by the economic managers of the country and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), according to a Dawn report.

The central bank on Tuesday reported that remittances rose just a little over 5 per cent month-on-month in September against the expectations of a 25pc hike.

However, the remittances fell by 20pc in the first quarter compared to the same period last year.

The financial sector was enthusiastic about the positive outcome of the crackdown against illegal currency business and smuggling while the bankers were reporting higher inflows from overseas Pakistanis.

