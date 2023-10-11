DAWN.COM Logo

3 dead, several injured as under-construction building collapses in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony

Imtiaz Ali Published October 11, 2023 Updated October 11, 2023 02:27pm
Rescue and police officials gather at site where an under-construction building collapsed in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony on Oct 11. — Photo by author
At least three people were killed while four labourers were injured on Wednesday when an under-construction building near Qadri Masjid in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony No.5 collapsed, rescue officials said.

According to a statement issued by Edhi Rescue, another body had been recovered from the three-storey building, taking the total death toll to three.

An earlier statement by the rescue service stated that one body and an injured person had been shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

A press statement issued by the Korangi police specified that the building was under construction and that police and rescue officials had reached the site of the incident.

It added that eight labourers were working in the building, out of whom four were rescued with slight injuries and were taken to a hospital while four others were feared to be trapped under the rubble. It had stated that a trader running a stall nearby died due to the building collapse.

Last month, a man was killed while two others were injured after an under-construction building ‘Regra Heights’ collapsed in Faisalabad’s People’s Colony area.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

