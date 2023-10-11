SC full court resumes hearing pleas against law clipping CJP powers

The Supreme Court on Wednesday resumed its hearing of a set of petitions challenging a new law that would require a committee of three senior judges to form benches for constitutional matters and suo motu notices.

The hearing of nine challenges to the Supreme Court (Practice & Procedure) Act, 2023, which is being streamed live on television, is being presided over by a 15-judge full court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The law, which was passed by parliament in April, has been seen by the petitioners as an attempt by the government to curtail the chief justice’s powers.

In April, the Supreme Court, then led by former chief justice Umar Ata Bandial, barred the government from implementing the law until the petitions challenging it were decided.

At the previous hearing, an exchange between judges and counsel hinted at the disquiet among judges over the court’s workings.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed that when the parliament makes a law to interfere in the internal workings of the apex court, the insulation provided to the Supreme Court by being empowered to manage its inner workings goes away, and it opens gates for interference.

Besides, no law can be struck down on the grounds of the floodgates argument, but by the exclusion of cases and in view of the very small number of Article 184(3) cases, the dangers of the floodgates argument are substantially reduced, he said.

After the proceedings adjourned, Advocate Uzair Bhandari requested the CJP to include the names of the associates in the attendance sheet. “Only on condition that the lawyer furnishes an affidavit stating his associates have been remunerated appropriately,” said CJP Isa.

In Monday’s hearing, Chief Justice Isa obs­e­rved that Parliament must not be hampered from doing something good merely because it lacks two-thirds majority.

In the hearing before that, he questioned the many legal challenges to parliament’s legislative authority, noting that there had been much criticism of laws enacted by assemblies, but in the face of martial laws imposed in the country, there was always a complete surrender.

