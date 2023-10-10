DAWN.COM Logo

COAS Munir, PM Kakar briefed on security matters in Quetta

Dawn.com Published October 10, 2023 Updated October 10, 2023 09:51pm
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar chairs Apex Committee Committee in Quetta on Tuesday. — Picture via Radio Pakistan.
Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir and caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar visited Quetta on Tuesday, where they were briefed on a range of matters encompassing law enforcement operations, anti-smuggling efforts, and security for foreign nationals in Balochistan, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

The briefing took place during the Provincial Apex Committee meeting, which was also attended by caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki.

The forum was briefed in detail about the revised National Action Plan, law enforcement operations, anti-smuggling measures, anti-narcotics operations in Balochistan, and the security of foreign nationals employed on both CPEC and non-CPEC private projects, Radio Pakistan said.

The participants were also informed about the repatriation of illegal foreigners, measures related to foreign currency regulation, and the progress made on initiatives in the SIFC (Special Investment Facilitation Council) in Balochistan.

During the meeting, the COAS emphasised that the army would offer complete support, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and other government departments, to enforce actions against a range of “illegal activities” in order to fully prevent the pilferage of resources and the economic losses that the country incurred as a result of those activities.

Meanwhile, the prime minister expressed confidence in the progress achieved by the Balochistan government and pledged all-out support from the federal government.

“The socio-economic development of Balochistan is essential to ensure peace and prosperity in the province,” PM Kakar said, adding that initiatives undertaken by the SIFC at the federal level should positively impact each province and benefit local communities.

He highlighted that Balochistan possessed abundant mineral resources, and fostering development would stimulate economic activity and create job opportunities for the local population.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of directing investments toward agriculture and IT, in addition to human resource development.

The prime minister also stressed the necessity of collaboration and coordination among all relevant departments to maximise the positive impact of these initiatives.

The participants expressed their collective commitment, affirming that state institutions, government departments, and the people are unified in their pursuit of progress and prosperity for the province, Radio Pakistan added.

