Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat against Pakistan

Sri Lanka won the toss on Tuesday and elected to bat against Pakistan in the eighth World Cup 2023 clash.

The match is being played at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in India.

According to ESPNcricinfo, “Maheesh Theekshana is fit, and so he comes in for Kasun Rajitha”. Captain Dasun Shanaka said, “his side had a couple of practice sessions to rectify all that went wrong against South Africa”.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said the pitch looks dry, and almost seemed to suggest he would have bowled first anyway.

“Pakistan has made one change, with Abdullah Shafique coming in for the out-of-form Fakhar Zaman,” ESPNcricinfo quoted him as saying.

Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq 2 Abdullah Shafique 3 Babar Azam (capt) 4 Mohammad Rizwan(wk) 5 Saud Shakeel 6 Iftikhar Ahmed 7 Shadab Khan 8 Mohammad Nawaz 9 Hasan Ali 10 Shaheen Afridi 11 Haris Rauf

Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka 2 Kusal Perera 3 Kusal Mendis 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama 5 Charith Asalanka 6 Dhananjaya de Silva 7 Dasun Shanaka 8 Dunith Wellalage 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Maheesh Pathirana11 Dilshan Madushanka