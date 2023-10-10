DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 10, 2023

Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat against Pakistan

Dawn.com Published October 10, 2023 Updated October 10, 2023 01:29pm
Captain Babar Azam and Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka during the toss on Tuesday.—DawnNewsTV
Captain Babar Azam and Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka during the toss on Tuesday.—DawnNewsTV

Sri Lanka won the toss on Tuesday and elected to bat against Pakistan in the eighth World Cup 2023 clash.

The match is being played at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in India.

According to ESPNcricinfo, “Maheesh Theekshana is fit, and so he comes in for Kasun Rajitha”. Captain Dasun Shanaka said, “his side had a couple of practice sessions to rectify all that went wrong against South Africa”.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said the pitch looks dry, and almost seemed to suggest he would have bowled first anyway.

“Pakistan has made one change, with Abdullah Shafique coming in for the out-of-form Fakhar Zaman,” ESPNcricinfo quoted him as saying.

Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq 2 Abdullah Shafique 3 Babar Azam (capt) 4 Mohammad Rizwan(wk) 5 Saud Shakeel 6 Iftikhar Ahmed 7 Shadab Khan 8 Mohammad Nawaz 9 Hasan Ali 10 Shaheen Afridi 11 Haris Rauf

Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka 2 Kusal Perera 3 Kusal Mendis 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama 5 Charith Asalanka 6 Dhananjaya de Silva 7 Dasun Shanaka 8 Dunith Wellalage 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Maheesh Pathirana11 Dilshan Madushanka

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Smuggled goods
Updated 10 Oct, 2023

Smuggled goods

Drive must be expanded to take action against those who stock and sell illegally imported goods in their shops without fear of the law.
Simmering tensions
10 Oct, 2023

Simmering tensions

THE political bonhomie that held the PDM-led government together is disappearing rapidly. Coalition partners who ...
Silent epidemic
10 Oct, 2023

Silent epidemic

AS nations around the globe unite to mark World Mental Health Day today, Pakistan confronts a series of challenges...
Turned away
Updated 09 Oct, 2023

Turned away

Sending hundreds of thousands of Afghans back to an uncertain future defined by terror and turmoil seems unnecessarily cold.
Arrested growth
Updated 09 Oct, 2023

Arrested growth

A STUDY recently published in the Lancet has painted a distressing picture for our future generations. It finds that...
Pulpit concerns
09 Oct, 2023

Pulpit concerns

THE pulpit should echo the message of unity. But these megaphones have delivered some triumphalist views of ...