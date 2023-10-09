Previous govt initiated privatisation, not caretakers: minister

ISLAMABAD: The process of privatisation was not initiated by the caretaker government, caretaker Minister for Infor­mation and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Sunday, insisting that the previous parliament and its elected government decided to privatise various entities.

“We are bound to implement the decisions of the previous parliament and the previous government,” Mr Solangi said.

He emphasised the need for reformation in institutions.

Speaking to a private news broadcaster, he stated that public broadcasters were considered essential services, supported by the state worldwide, as they served as institutions of compulsory national service.

Says no ban on PTI as political party, Nawaz did not flee country illegally

Mr Solangi said he was against privatisation of public broadcasters, considering it ideologically wrong. However, he emphasised the importance of having individuals familiar with modern broadcasting mechanisms in public broadcasting organisations.

When asked about making fundamental changes to national broadcasters, he mentioned that such decisions were not within the mandate of the caretaker government.

No ban on PTI

Regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), the minister clarified that there is no ban on PTI as a political party.

When asked about who would run the PTI election campaign, he stated that it was an internal matter for the party. The minister pointed out that history has shown that political parties have conducted their election campaigns even in difficult circumstances, and there are no restrictions on PTI in this regard.

No role in Nawaz’s return

He mentioned that Nawaz Sharif’s return had no connection with the caretaker government.

The minister acknowledged Mr Sharif’s leadership in one of Pakistan’s largest political parties and clarified that Mr Sharif did not flee the country illegally.

He stated that upon Mr Sharif’s return, the law would take its course, and the Constitution of Pakistan would be upheld.

ECP to set election date

He said that it was not the mandate or responsibility of the caretaker government to set a date for the general election in the country.

Mr Solangi said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was an autonomous constitutional institution, and since taking office as minister, he maintained constant contact with the ECP.

The minister expressed full faith and confidence in the capability and leadership of the ECP, asserting that the elections would be held on the date announced by the ECP.

In response to a question, he acknowledged that the Pakistan People’s Party was one of the major political parties in the country.

“We are going through the phase of election and during the environment of election, any party and its leadership had the freedom to give their stand on any important issue,” he maintained.

Mr Solangi said that media in Pakistan enjoyed freedom, and the courts were also independent, adding that all registered political parties had equal opportunities.

He assured that the ECP and the caretaker government would ensure equal opportunities for all political parties in the upcoming elections.

