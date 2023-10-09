DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 09, 2023

Previous govt initiated privatisation, not caretakers: minister

APP Published October 9, 2023 Updated October 9, 2023 10:41am

ISLAMABAD: The process of privatisation was not initiated by the caretaker government, caretaker Minister for Infor­mation and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Sunday, insisting that the previous parliament and its elected government decided to privatise various entities.

“We are bound to implement the decisions of the previous parliament and the previous government,” Mr Solangi said.

He emphasised the need for reformation in institutions.

Speaking to a private news broadcaster, he stated that public broadcasters were considered essential services, supported by the state worldwide, as they served as institutions of compulsory national service.

Says no ban on PTI as political party, Nawaz did not flee country illegally

Mr Solangi said he was against privatisation of public broadcasters, considering it ideologically wrong. However, he emphasised the importance of having individuals familiar with modern broadcasting mechanisms in public broadcasting organisations.

When asked about making fundamental changes to national broadcasters, he mentioned that such decisions were not within the mandate of the caretaker government.

No ban on PTI

Regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), the minister clarified that there is no ban on PTI as a political party.

When asked about who would run the PTI election campaign, he stated that it was an internal matter for the party. The minister pointed out that history has shown that political parties have conducted their election campaigns even in difficult circumstances, and there are no restrictions on PTI in this regard.

No role in Nawaz’s return

He mentioned that Nawaz Sharif’s return had no connection with the caretaker government.

The minister acknowledged Mr Sharif’s leadership in one of Pakistan’s largest political parties and clarified that Mr Sharif did not flee the country illegally.

He stated that upon Mr Sharif’s return, the law would take its course, and the Constitution of Pakistan would be upheld.

ECP to set election date

He said that it was not the mandate or responsibility of the caretaker government to set a date for the general election in the country.

Mr Solangi said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was an autonomous constitutional institution, and since taking office as minister, he maintained constant contact with the ECP.

The minister expressed full faith and confidence in the capability and leadership of the ECP, asserting that the elections would be held on the date announced by the ECP.

In response to a question, he acknowledged that the Pakistan People’s Party was one of the major political parties in the country.

“We are going through the phase of election and during the environment of election, any party and its leadership had the freedom to give their stand on any important issue,” he maintained.

Mr Solangi said that media in Pakistan enjoyed freedom, and the courts were also independent, adding that all registered political parties had equal opportunities.

He assured that the ECP and the caretaker government would ensure equal opportunities for all political parties in the upcoming elections.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Turned away
Updated 09 Oct, 2023

Turned away

Sending hundreds of thousands of Afghans back to an uncertain future defined by terror and turmoil seems unnecessarily cold.
Arrested growth
Updated 09 Oct, 2023

Arrested growth

A STUDY recently published in the Lancet has painted a distressing picture for our future generations. It finds that...
Pulpit concerns
09 Oct, 2023

Pulpit concerns

THE pulpit should echo the message of unity. But these megaphones have delivered some triumphalist views of ...
Palestine at war
Updated 08 Oct, 2023

Palestine at war

The Israeli occupation needs to end, and the Palestinian people need justice.
Privatising Discos
08 Oct, 2023

Privatising Discos

THE caretaker government’s decision to ‘hand over’ the loss-making power distribution companies, or Discos, to...
Dismal performance
08 Oct, 2023

Dismal performance

FOR a country of over 240m people, it was appalling that Pakistan realistically had just one solid contender for a...