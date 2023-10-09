DAWN.COM Logo

Return of unregistered Afghans gains momentum

Our Correspondent Published October 9, 2023 Updated October 9, 2023 11:51am
Afghan families en route for their homeland wait for clearance in Landi Kotal, Khyber district, on Sunday. — PPI
KHYBER: Return of unregistered Afghan nationals gained further momentum as at least 8,000 of them crossed the Torkham border on Sunday while police also started profiling of Afghans living in different parts of Khyber district.

Immigration officials at Torkham border told Dawn that over 150 families, mostly unregistered but in possession of the Proof of Registration (POR) card or the Afghan tazkira (national identity card), have returned to their homeland during the last three days while at least 8,000 individuals crossed the border on Sunday bringing the number to almost 10,000.

They said the number was rising every passing since Pakistan issued an ultimatum to all ‘aliens’ on its soil to leave the country by October 31.

They said usually Afghans preferred in the past to stay in Pakistan during this part of the year due to harsh winters in Afghanistan. “This time this phenomenon has changed as police throughout the country have launched a crackdown against the unregistered Afghans,” they said and added that they expected further increase in the number of returning Afghans.

Irshad Ali Momand, assistant commissioner Landi Kotal, told Dawn that relaxation had already been given to the Afghans who were in possession of Afghan tazkira and the district administration and immigration officials were extending all possible facilities to the individuals and families voluntarily returning to their homeland.

He said the district administration was awaiting a national policy about the official ultimatum regarding the ‘eviction’ of all unregistered aliens and would abide by any.

