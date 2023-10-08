DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 08, 2023

Prankster sparks security fear at India, Australia World Cup game

AFP Published October 8, 2023 Updated October 8, 2023 06:25pm
Security breach: Officials get between the pitch invader and India star Virat Kohli. — AFP
Security breach: Officials get between the pitch invader and India star Virat Kohli. — AFP

A pitch invader breached heavy security and fencing to break onto the field at the Cricket World Cup game between India and Australia on Sunday, getting to within touching distance of players including superstar Virat Kohli.

British YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis stunned the crowd of around 30,000 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium when he appeared wearing a blue India team shirt with “Jarvo 69” written on the back.

Kohli appeared to speak with Jarvis before security escorted him away.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said they will consider “if additional security measures are required to prevent it happening again”.

“The individual concerned has been banned from attending any further games at the event and the matter is in the hand of the Indian authorities.”

Jarvis has become a serial pitch invader, making it onto the field three times during England’s home Test series against India in 2021.

He was charged with aggravated trespass after colliding with England player Jonny Bairstow at the Oval.

“How has Jarvo managed to get a visa when not a single Pakistani journalist has one?” asked Wisden cricket journalist Ben Gardner on social media on Sunday.

Pakistan media and fans have been frustrated in their attempts to get to India for the World Cup due to visa delays.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Palestine at war
Updated 08 Oct, 2023

Palestine at war

The Israeli occupation needs to end, and the Palestinian people need justice.
Privatising Discos
08 Oct, 2023

Privatising Discos

THE caretaker government’s decision to ‘hand over’ the loss-making power distribution companies, or Discos, to...
Dismal performance
08 Oct, 2023

Dismal performance

FOR a country of over 240m people, it was appalling that Pakistan realistically had just one solid contender for a...
National shame
Updated 07 Oct, 2023

National shame

Is the state comfortable with Pakistan being seen as a lawless land, where people disappear and are arbitrarily punished?
Vexing taxes
07 Oct, 2023

Vexing taxes

A RECENT World Bank report update on Pakistan’s development challenges has sparked considerable consternation ...
Crippling disease
07 Oct, 2023

Crippling disease

HOW unfortunate that just a day after the year’s second nationwide polio campaign began, a third case was reported...