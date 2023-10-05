DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 05, 2023

No opening ceremony was planned for World Cup 2023: report

Dawn.com Published October 5, 2023 Updated October 5, 2023 01:38pm

In an unexpected turn of events, it came to light that no opening ceremony was planned for the Cricket World Cup 2023, an Indian media report said on Oct 3 (Tuesday).

According to the Times of India, a source familiar with the matter had confirmed that an opening ceremony was never planned for the World Cup.

The report quoted the source saying: “In the case of the Indian Premier League, you can have a short opening ceremony as the match starts in the evening but here the match starts in the afternoon”.

The report also highlighted that the International Cricket Council and BCCI had already held a “Captains Day” event at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

On the other hand, an NDTV report said a Captains Day event was held on Oct 4 where all the captains were grilled by former Indian and England players, Ravi Shastri and Eoin Morgan.

“When India captain Rohit Sharma was asked about the fact that the last three World Cups were won by one of the hosting nations, he downplayed the factor,” the report stated.

“Not thinking too much about that stuff but yeah in the last three editions hosting teams won the World Cups and we will give our everything in this World Cup and enjoy the tournament,” it quoted Sharma as saying. “People are going to love this tournament. The stadiums will be jam-packed. Indians love their cricket. It is going to be a great tournament.”

The opening match of the tournament is set to be played today between England and New Zealand. Pakistan will play their first match tomorrow against the Netherlands.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Targeting Afghans
Updated 05 Oct, 2023

Targeting Afghans

Afghans are part of the region’s sociopolitical fabric and cannot be wished away. Abandoning them in haste will only sow seeds of future discord.
Reimagining politics
05 Oct, 2023

Reimagining politics

IN addition to the establishment’s incessant meddling in political matters, the lack of internal democracy within...
Attack on Indian media
05 Oct, 2023

Attack on Indian media

THERE are only seven months to go before Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces voters for a tough third term....
Anti-smuggling drive
Updated 04 Oct, 2023

Anti-smuggling drive

Smuggling is eating into the economy, weakening it and imposing enormous costs on the manufacturing industry, jobs and public well-being.
Deadly trade
Updated 04 Oct, 2023

Deadly trade

Not only is the physical well-being of individuals at risk, the ethical fibre of our medical community is also threatened.
Caucasus conflict
04 Oct, 2023

Caucasus conflict

AFTER more than three decades of stalemate, the bloody conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh may be headed for a conclusion....