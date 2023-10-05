PKR gains further against USD, dips below 283 in interbank

The rupee extended its gains for the 21st consecutive session on Thursday, appreciating by a further 1.18 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

The greenback was changing hands for Rs283.50 in the interbank market at 9:44am, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan, which is buoyed by the recent crackdown on the informal currency market.

Meanwhile, the benchmark KSE-100 index continued its momentum of trading in the green, gaining 253.11 points, or 0.54 per cent, at 11:41 am from the previous close of 47,079.83 points.

Experts, however, have questioned the sustainability of the rally, and had projected that it would not make it below the 285-mark due to dwindling foreign exchange reserves amid low inflows and weak economic fundamentals.

In an Op-Ed for Dawn published today, journalist Khurram Hussain wrote that pulling through the current economic crisis would take “more than a crackdown and certainly more than a bailout or even two”.

